Telangana Panchayat Elections: First phase concludes, results awaited

The initial phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana has successfully concluded. Polling, which commenced at 7 AM, continued until 1 PM, with all individuals in line before the closing time allowed to cast their votes.

Voters participated in the election of 3,834 Sarpanch and 27,628 ward member positions across 37,562 polling stations. The counting of votes is set to begin at 2 PM.

Once the results for the Sarpanch elections are announced, the tallying for ward members will follow.