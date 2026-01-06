‘No threat can stop me’: Abhishek Banerjee after chopper fiasco

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that no amount of threat, intimidation, or conspiracy would prevent him from attending his scheduled programmes. His remarks came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) denied clearance for his chopper to fly from Kolkata.

Banerjee revealed that, following discussions with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and support from the Jharkhand government, an alternative chopper was arranged, enabling him to reach Rampurhat in Birbhum district for his ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ (Bengal Will Win Again) campaign rally.

After reaching Birbhum, Banerjee first went to Rampurhat to address the gathering.

"I was supposed to arrive here earlier and apologise for the delay. Election dates have not been announced, yet the BJP has started conspiring against me to stop me from attending my political programmes. DGCA did not grant clearance for my chopper for 11 a.m. today. I could not fly in my helicopter," said Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress MP further said, "BJP thinks these tricks will stop me, but I am 10 times more stubborn than the BJP. Since my chopper didn’t receive clearance, I spoke to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and arranged another one. I had made up my mind that, come what may, I would reach the venue to address even 10 people if they were present at that time. No threat, intimidation or conspiracy can stop me from attending my public meetings."

The Trinamool Congress leader once again slammed the Election Commission for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, alleging attempts to harass eminent personalities.

"They have sent a hearing notice to Amartya Sen, the man who won the Nobel Prize. The man who has made the country proud. The man who brought global recognition for India -- Amartya Sen -- has received notice for the SIR hearing," said Banerjee.

He further said, "Dev, the brightest star of Bengali cinema, has been sent a hearing notice. Mohammed Shami, who represented India in the Cricket World Cup, has been sent a notice. This is a conspiracy to sideline them by sending notices."

He alleged that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, is trying to delete the names of genuine voters from the voters' list. "BJP wants to unmap Bengalis from West Bengal, but Bengalis will unmap the BJP from here for harassing and torturing them. People of Bengal will not tolerate BJP's dadagiri," said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Banerjee met Sunali Khatun at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, who gave birth to a baby boy a day earlier.

On December 6 last year, Sunali Khatun returned to India, six months after she was deported to Bangladesh. In June, Khatun, who was pregnant at that time, was forcibly deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being a resident of the neighbouring country. Following a Supreme Court order, she was returned to the country along with her eight-year-old minor son.

At Sunali Khatun's request, Banerjee named the boy 'Apon' (One's own). "I had said that I would meet her. Today, I met her. She had gone through a lot in the last few months. Yesterday, she gave birth to a baby boy. She requested me to name the child. I told them that they themselves must name the child. But as they requested me.... I have named the child Apon as he is our own. The BJP had sent her to Bangladesh after considering her an outsider," said Banerjee outside the hospital.

Later, Banerjee offered his prayer at the famous Kali temple in Tarapith.



