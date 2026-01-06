Alok Raj resigns as BSSC chairman days after appointment

Patna: A major development has emerged from Bihar’s administrative circles as Alok Raj, the newly-appointed Chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) and a former Director General of Police (DGP), has resigned from his post just days after taking charge.

Alok Raj assumed office on January 1, 2026, making his resignation within such a short span both unexpected and surprising.

According to reports, he has submitted his resignation to the General Administration Department, citing personal reasons for stepping down.

As per the notification issued by the Bihar government, Alok Raj had been appointed as BSSC Chairman for a five-year tenure or until attaining the age of 65, whichever came earlier.

A 1989-batch IPS officer, he was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the BSSC after retiring from the post of Director General of Police.

His appointment was seen as a significant move aimed at strengthening the conduct of competitive examinations and improving transparency in the recruitment process.

However, his sudden resignation has triggered intense discussions within both administrative and political circles.

The unexpected vacancy is likely to impact upcoming examinations and results of tests conducted by the commission.

Attention has now shifted to the Bihar government regarding the acceptance of his resignation and the appointment of a new chairman to steer the commission during a crucial phase.

Notably, Alok Raj had served as the DGP of Bihar from August 30, 2024, before being replaced by Vinay Kumar, the current DGP of the state.

He has worked in Jharkhand and Bengal in addition to Bihar.

After becoming an IPS officer, his first posting was as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Patna.

He was awarded a gallantry medal for his role in the encounter killings of four notorious criminals.

In undivided Bihar, he made his mark as the Superintendent of Police in Ranchi, Gumla, Deoghar, West Singhbhum, Hazaribagh, Sitamarhi, and Begusarai.

Originally from Muzaffarpur district, Alok Raj earned his M.Sc. in Geology from Patna University, where he was a gold medallist.



