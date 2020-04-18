Telangana: Parents urge government to rescue them from harassment by schools

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) on Friday urged the State government to come to the rescue of parents forced to pay school fees. In a statement, Seema Agarwal of HSPA said representation is sent to the Special Cheif Secretary Education Chitra Ramachandran urging for immediate action to give relief to parents during the trouble times.



Referring to the proactive steps taken by the Delhi State government which ordered the school managements that they shall not collect any fee other than the tuition fee which covers all the expenditure incurred on salary, establishment and curricular activities until further orders.

Further, the heads of the schools are told to collect the fees only on monthly and not quarterly basis. Increase of any fee for the academic year 2020-21 is barred till further orders.