Telangana pavilion inaugurated at Osaka Expo, showcasing culture and investment potential

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, formally inaugurated the Telangana pavilion at the prestigious Osaka Expo currently underway in Japan. The Telangana Zone within the India Pavilion has emerged as a major highlight, drawing significant attention from visitors.

Held once every five years, the Osaka Expo is a globally recognised platform, and Telangana has earned the distinction of being the first Indian state to participate in this year’s edition — a notable achievement in itself.

At the expo, Telangana is showcasing its rich and diverse cultural heritage, rapidly evolving industrial landscape, traditional art forms, and vibrant tourism offerings to a global audience. The pavilion features displays that reflect the state’s technological progress, cultural legacy, and natural attractions, providing visitors with a comprehensive experience of Telangana’s unique identity.

The state’s participation marks a strategic effort not only to attract international investments but also to foster deeper cultural collaborations. Through this platform, Telangana aims to strengthen its global ties and position itself as a key destination for economic and cultural engagement.