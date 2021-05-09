Telangana: Police questions Putta Madhu over financial transactions in Lawyer couple murder

Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu is being questioned by the police for the second day in the murder case of lawyer Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani. Police are investigating the matter of Rs 2 crore being drawn prior to the murder. While the main accused in the murder case, Kunta Srinivas, is in jail, the police are also investigating over the construction of the accused's house in Gunjapadugu.



Similarly, Putta Madhu's followers Satyanarayana and Satish were in police custody. It is learned that in the past, the lawyer couple had filed cases in court against the Putta Madhu couple. Police have been questioning Putta Shailaja in connection with the murder of a lawyer couple. Police said Putta Madhu changed 6 phones and 4 vehicles moving across four states.



Earlier, Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu was arrested by the police. Ramagundam Task Force police said they had arrested Madhu at a friend's house in Bhimavaram of Andhra Pradesh. He was brought to Ramagundam on Saturday for trial in the murder case of lawyer Vamanrao and his wife. Vaman Rao's father Kishan Rao had lodged a complaint with IG Nagireddy on April alleging involvement of Putta Madhu.

