Telangana: Revanth to chair Cabinet meet soon

Hyderabad: Ahead of Election Commission slated to release the schedule for Lok Sabha elections anytime next week, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is making arrangements to hold a Cabinet Meeting in one or two days and take some crucial decisions with regard to the implementation of the welfare schemes and development programmes.

Sources said that the Cabinet will take a decision on women empowerment and jobs in the meeting.

The CM would also take a call on ordering a probe into ORR toll gate scam with a reputed investigating agency. The issue of the finalisation of two MLCs under Governor Quota would also be addressed. The High Court struck down the names of Professor M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan recently and instructed the state government to take fresh decisions in this regard.

“The CM is keen to re-nominate the same persons as MLCs and seek the cabinet approval in the meeting”, sources said.