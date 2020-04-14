Telangana: Rice distribution to BPLs goes on at a snail's pace in Peddapalli district

Peddapalli: The distribution of rice is going on at a snail's pace in Peddapalli district. It should be noted here that the State government had announced to provide 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500 cash to white ration card holders in view of the lockdown, implemented amidst the spread of Covid-19.

Ration will be distributed through fair price shops to about 2.16 lakh ration card holders in Peddapalli district from first to 15th of every month in normal days. But due to the lockdown and curfew, the government decided to distribute ration items till April 30 to all the ration card holders through 413 ration shops across the district.

A few ration dealers are going to the villages and distributing rice at the doorsteps of the ration card holders. But, on number of occasions dur to technical problems, the ration dealers couldn't distribute rice to the beneficiaries and returning without distributing rice. Even after completing 14 days, at least 25 per cent of rice distribution process was completed in the district. The government ordered Village Revenue Officers to supervise the distribution process, but they too are helpless and unable to solve the technical problems that are arising frequently.

As the government also announced to disburse Rs 1,500 cash, the white ration card holders must give their bank account details to the ration shop dealers when they take rice from them. After rice distribution completes, the ration shop dealers will hand over the bank account details of beneficiaries to the tahsildars concerned, who in turn will send the details to the District Civil Supply Officer through online. The DCSO will send the details to the state government, then only the amount will be credited into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

A white ration card holder, Linga Murthy said the process of rice distribution is going very slow. When ration shop dealers will submit details to tahsildars? When these details will reach the government after passing several phases? When the government will credit the amount into our accounts? He questioned.

Peddapalli district DCSO Venkateshwarlu said that as per the government orders, they are distributing rice to white ration card holders only. Till date, more than 50 per cent of rice was distributed and the remaining will be completed within one week. Rs 1,500 will also be credited into the bank account of the beneficiaries soon, he added.