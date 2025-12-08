Telangana Rising: Global Summit Kicks Off Today with Inspiring Panel Discussions
Today marks the beginning of the *Telangana Global Rising Summit 2047*, a significant event aimed at addressing the transformative changes occurring across various sectors and outlining strategic development plans for the future. Following the inaugural meeting, the day will feature a series of panel discussions in four meeting halls adjacent to the main stage of the summit venue.
The discussions, set to take place in parallel sessions from 3 PM to 6:30 PM, will focus on twelve diverse topics, showcasing the expertise of sector specialists and intellectuals alongside relevant government ministers.
### *First Session (3 PM - 4 PM)*
- *Hall 1: The Just Transition into 2047 – Powering Telangana’s Future*
Exploring Telangana's progression towards green energy solutions.
- *Hall 2: Green Mobility 2047*
Addressing zero-emission vehicles and non-emission technology.
- *Hall 3: Tech Telangana 2047*
Focusing on semiconductor and frontier technology opportunities.
- *Hall 4: Telangana as a Global Education Hub*
Strategies to establish Telangana as a central figure in global education.
#### *Second Session (4:15 PM - 5:15 PM)*
- *Hall 1: Telangana Flying High – The Rise of Aerospace & Defence*
Discussing advancements in the aerospace and defence sectors.
- *Hall 2: Talent Mobility (TOMCOM & MEA)*
Focusing on international opportunities and skills transfer policies.
- *Hall 3: A Healthy Telangana for Prosperous Telangana*
Examining developmental strategies for the health sector.
- *Hall 4: Korea and Australia Sessions (4:10 PM - 5:30 PM)*
Discussing technical cooperation, skills sharing, and investment partnerships with both countries.
#### *Third Session (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM)*
- *Hall 1: Telangana Partnering with ASEAN Tigers*
Exploring economic partnerships with Asian nations.
- *Hall 2: Gig Economy – Rise of Fluid Careers*
Examining the future landscape for gig workers and digital platform jobs.
- *Hall 3: The RARE Strategy*
Focussing on enhancing farmers' income through value chains.
- *Hall 4: Canada Session*
Two discussions on fostering women's entrepreneurship and collaborative partnerships across various sectors with Canada.
The summit promises to be a melting pot of ideas and strategies, laying the groundwork for Telangana’s ambitious vision for 2047.
Govt launches Mission Watershed PUNARUTTHAN in Nagaland to revive waterbodies
The government launched the State‑Level Watershed Mahotsav 2025 and Mission Watershed PUNARUTTHAN at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, to revive traditional water bodies, restore degraded lands, and strengthen water‑harvesting systems, an official statement said on Monday.