Telangana Rising: Global Summit Kicks Off Today with Inspiring Panel Discussions

Today marks the beginning of the *Telangana Global Rising Summit 2047*, a significant event aimed at addressing the transformative changes occurring across various sectors and outlining strategic development plans for the future. Following the inaugural meeting, the day will feature a series of panel discussions in four meeting halls adjacent to the main stage of the summit venue.

The discussions, set to take place in parallel sessions from 3 PM to 6:30 PM, will focus on twelve diverse topics, showcasing the expertise of sector specialists and intellectuals alongside relevant government ministers.

### *First Session (3 PM - 4 PM)*

- *Hall 1: The Just Transition into 2047 – Powering Telangana’s Future*

Exploring Telangana's progression towards green energy solutions.

- *Hall 2: Green Mobility 2047*

Addressing zero-emission vehicles and non-emission technology.

- *Hall 3: Tech Telangana 2047*

Focusing on semiconductor and frontier technology opportunities.

- *Hall 4: Telangana as a Global Education Hub*

Strategies to establish Telangana as a central figure in global education.

#### *Second Session (4:15 PM - 5:15 PM)*

- *Hall 1: Telangana Flying High – The Rise of Aerospace & Defence*

Discussing advancements in the aerospace and defence sectors.

- *Hall 2: Talent Mobility (TOMCOM & MEA)*

Focusing on international opportunities and skills transfer policies.

- *Hall 3: A Healthy Telangana for Prosperous Telangana*

Examining developmental strategies for the health sector.

- *Hall 4: Korea and Australia Sessions (4:10 PM - 5:30 PM)*

Discussing technical cooperation, skills sharing, and investment partnerships with both countries.

#### *Third Session (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM)*

- *Hall 1: Telangana Partnering with ASEAN Tigers*

Exploring economic partnerships with Asian nations.

- *Hall 2: Gig Economy – Rise of Fluid Careers*

Examining the future landscape for gig workers and digital platform jobs.

- *Hall 3: The RARE Strategy*

Focussing on enhancing farmers' income through value chains.

- *Hall 4: Canada Session*

Two discussions on fostering women's entrepreneurship and collaborative partnerships across various sectors with Canada.

The summit promises to be a melting pot of ideas and strategies, laying the groundwork for Telangana’s ambitious vision for 2047.