  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Sahitya Akademi programmes in districts

Telangana Sahitya Akademi programmes in districts
x

Telangana Sahitya Akademi programmes in districts

Highlights

The Telangana Sahitya Akademi has decided to expand its activities to all districts of the State.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sahitya Akademi has decided to expand its activities to all districts of the State.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting held by adviser on culture to State government Dr KV Ramana Chary and chairman of akademy Juluri Gaurishankar here.

They also decided to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue soon and conceptualise future programmes of the academy. The meeting also resolved to bring out publications on the State's history and various districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X