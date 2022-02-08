Telangana Sahitya Akademi programmes in districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Sahitya Akademi has decided to expand its activities to all districts of the State.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting held by adviser on culture to State government Dr KV Ramana Chary and chairman of akademy Juluri Gaurishankar here.

They also decided to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue soon and conceptualise future programmes of the academy. The meeting also resolved to bring out publications on the State's history and various districts.