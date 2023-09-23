Live
- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Just In
Telangana: School bus plunges into a Pond in Vikarabad, no casualties
Highlights
A school bus plunges into a pond at Sultanpur in Vikarabad district leaving the students in the bus in panic.
A school bus plunges into a pond at Sultanpur in Vikarabad district leaving the students in the bus in panic.
According to the details, as many as 40 students were heading to the school in a bus belonging to New Brilliant School and as the bus reached at Sultanpur, it plunged into a kunta due to the failure of steering. However, major accident was averted as the bus had not submerged in the water.
The locals enraged over Tye school management for the incident. They also said that the buses are not in good condition and opined that it was a reason for the accidents.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS