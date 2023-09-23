Telangana: School bus plunges into a Pond in Vikarabad, no casualties

A school bus plunges into a pond at Sultanpur in Vikarabad district leaving the students in the bus in panic.

According to the details, as many as 40 students were heading to the school in a bus belonging to New Brilliant School and as the bus reached at Sultanpur, it plunged into a kunta due to the failure of steering. However, major accident was averted as the bus had not submerged in the water.



The locals enraged over Tye school management for the incident. They also said that the buses are not in good condition and opined that it was a reason for the accidents.



