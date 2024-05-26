Telangana schools to reopen on June 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana School Education department on Saturday released a calendar for the 2024-25 academic year, announcing the reopening of schools on June 12 after the summer vacation.

According to the academic calendar, the schools will reopen on June 12 and will function for a total of 229 days in the coming academic year. The day of April 24, 2025 will be the last working day. Further, there will be 49 days of summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, 2025.

This year, there will be 13 days of Dasara festive holidays from October 13 to 25. Similarly, Christmas holidays are given from December 23 to 27. Further, the Sankranti holidays in January 2025 will be six days from January 12 to 17. On the other hand, the tenth class syllabus is scheduled to be completed by January 10, 2025 and later, the revision classes will be held for the students. Similarly, the syllabus should be completed for those students studying class I to class IX till February 28, 2025.

Yoga and meditation classes are held for five minutes for students in government schools every day. The tenth class board exams will be held in March 2025.