Telangana: Slew of restrictions riles scribes covering Assembly

Hyderabad: Too many restrictions were imposed in the Assembly, even as the media personnel faced difficulties in performing their duties to overcome the barriers of the police at different corners on the premises.



The media personnel had to run from pillar to post to get news because of the restrictions. Limited passes, one for organisation, were issued for journalists covering the proceedings.

Reporters were asked to produce the pass issued by the Assembly authorities, apart from ID card and negative Covid-19 report.

They were not allowed to go towards the Legislature Party offices. The police said that except the Ace Media, no other media was allowed into the Assembly premises. The electronic media personnel faced difficulties in securing speech copies of the Governor's address, as they needed to send breaking news points at regular intervals.

The media point was placed at Gun Park, opposite the main gate of the Assembly. No proper facilities, including drinking water or washrooms, were arranged. The media personnel were seen arguing with the police at various levels. Even the media committee chairman and members were not allowed to move, leaving them fuming. When the issue was brought to the notice of the authorities, they said they would set right things by Tuesday.