Telangana: SSC, Inter exams may be put off

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has decided to postpone Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination (10th class) and Intermediate examination.

The decision has been taken in view of the present situation of the pandemic and closure of the educational institutions. In fact, the academic year had started late following the second wave of Covid and it had given less time for the students to cope with the syllabus.

Now with the third wave on and number of Omicron cases surging in the State, the government had extended holidays till the end of January. This has further affected the studies, officials said.

Hence, the Education department proposed that tenth and Intermediate examinations be conducted in May. It has also proposed to reduce the syllabus and give more options in question papers to reduce stress on the students, sources said.

Every year SSC exams are held during the third week of March. Also keeping in mind about the current working days, only 50 to 55 per cent of the syllabus has been covered, so the department may take the decision of reducing the syllabus to 50 per cent and still the examination date is not yet decided.

As earlier it was decided that the number of question papers for the SSC examination has been reduced from 11 to 6.

Apart from reducing the number of papers, the government has also increased the duration of the examination. Instead of 2 hours 45 minutes, students, this year, will get 3 hours 15 minutes to complete their exam because the number of questions will be more, as they have to write only one paper for each subject.