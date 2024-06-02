Telangana state formation day celebration grandly held in Gadwal

Gadwal : The Grand Telangana State Incarnation Day celebrations took place on Sunday at the integrated district Collector office complex. District Collector B.M. Santosh, who served as the chief guest, was warmly welcomed by the district administration and received a police salute. He later unveiled the National Flag to mark the occasion.





On this occasion, the Collector explained the welfare development programs being implemented in the district and the progress achieved. He mentioned that it has been ten years since Telangana state was established, and today the decade celebrations were held in the district. He emphasized the state's progress in various fields, highlighting the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme within 48 hours through a public administration program from December 28 to January 6. Additionally, he mentioned the provision of free travel facilities for women in RTC buses as part of the six guarantees and the increase of the Arogya Sri limit from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.





He said that the Griha Jyoti scheme provides free household electricity, and the gas cylinder scheme for 500 rupees is part of the Mahalakshmi scheme, with 29,384 government jobs replaced. He mentioned that the state government has achieved the focus of -1, 2, 3, 4 2 for eradicating unemployment. Soon, all arrangements will be made in the district to conduct the Group 1 examination. He informed that the government has issued a Mega DSC notification to fill 11,062 vacant teacher posts in government schools. As investment aid for the Yasangi crop, the government has provided farmers' assurance funds for one crore 57 lakh 51 thousand acres, with Rs. 7,625 crore released for government schools.





Amma Adarsh Committees have been formed in all the schools to make government schools ideal schools. He said that efforts are being made to increase the enrollment percentage of students by increasing the participation of mothers of children studying in schools by organizing Badi bata program across the state before the commencement of schools. He said that all the uniform work required by the students in the schools will be done with the self help groups in the villages and will be provided before the resumption of the school. With this, programs will be undertaken to provide economic empowerment to the women of self-help groups in the district.





Family members of Telangana martyrs were honored on this occasion. Earlier, the District Collector and District SP paid tributes to martyrs Pasam Sarva Reddy and Kottam Venugopal who laid down their lives in the Telangana Movement in the first phase of 1969 at the Martyrs Memorial Stupa in Smriti Vanam and at the old bus stand in the district centre.





Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarita, District SP Riti raj, Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Ram Chander, Administrative Officer of the Collector's Office Veera Bhadrappa, officials of various departments, village dignitaries and students participated in the ceremony.



















