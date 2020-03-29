Telangana state government sets up 200 labour camps

Hyderabad: Playing the role of a Good Samaritan, the Telangana government has set up 200 labour camps in Hyderabad to provide shelter and food to about 5000 construction workers who have been rendered jobless due to lockdown.

Soon after the government clamped down a total shutdown across the state as a preventative measure to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the big and medium construction companies have stopped construction activity in the city.

As a result, all the workers were left in the lurch without livelihood. The workers belong to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have been stranded in the city as there is no road or rail services available for them to go back to their native places.

Officials said that 168 Osbourne camps were operational from Saturday and another 40 camps will be opened shortly. The construction agencies were asked to supply required foodgrains and other essential commodities to the workers taking shelter at the labour camps.

The government will also supply cooked food and medical facilities to the workers. The construction agencies have also been asked to pay salaries to the jobless workers during the lockdown period.

The officials of the GHMC have also been appointed as in charges of every labour camp to monitor the arrangements from time to time.