Telangana students have a safe flight back home

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, 15 students who returned from Ukraine on Saturday landed at the Hyderabad International Airport and expressed their gratitude towards the government and recalled their struggle for reaching the State. They were among the first evacuation flight from Bucharest (Romania) which landed at the Mumbai airport and then were brought to Hyderabad.



Of the 15 students, 14 are from Hyderabad and one is from Jagtial. The students were welcomed by GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, MLA Prakash Goud. They spoke to the students at the airport and welcomed them with a bouquet.

On Saturday morning, many parents were waiting at the airport to receive their children. All families heaved a sigh of relief on seeing their children.

Seekoti Manasa, MBBS final year student and resident of Lingampally was very anxious as she had been receiving calls from her parents asking about her safety. Manasa said, "Fortunate to be back home but I am worried for my friends who are still stuck at the border. Indian students gathered at the border and were waiting for their turn to enter Romania. Due to chaos at the Ukrainian border thousands of students are still waiting at the border pleading Indian embassy officials to evacuate them."

Another student, Malyala Vani, MBBS second-year student and resident of Medchal told that when the war started in Ukraine, the college helped all students to get back to the college premises and even helped them cross the Ukrainian border. "Indian embassy of Romania helped us come back to our nation. The city where we all Telangana students were residing was safe, but as it is close to the Ukrainian border we were brought back and in other cities, all our friends are staying in underground places of colleges and witnessing the threat due to continuous bombing."

Another first-year MBB student Shylaja Bairam, resident of Motinagar, Erragadda who went to Ukraine two weeks ago said, "Anytime anything can happen there. I have not slept for three days due to the scare that will I be able to go back. But now I am safe and pray for others who are stuck there to come back soon."