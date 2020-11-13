Telangana: Supreme Court allows sale & burst of green crackers for 2 hours

The Supreme Court on Friday modified the Telangana High Court's order to ban the sale of firecrackers and granted partial relief to the firecracker dealers allowing the sale and bursting of green crackers for two hours on Diwali.

The Telangana Fire Works Dealers Association (TFWDA) moved to Supreme Court challenging the high court's order to ban sale and bursting of firecrackers in the view of the pandemic. The TFWDA in the petition stated that the members of the association would be seriously affected by the ban on firecrackers and the HC passed the order without even considering the impact it would have on fireworks association members and violated their fundamental right to livelihood.

The petition also said that ban on the sale of fireworks would cause financial difficulties to the workers who had invested a lot in the business. They also said that the court has failed to observe the difficulties of the workers who directly and indirectly involved in the business and the ban would have a great impact on them and their families.

Considering the request of the association, the Supreme Court observed that the complete ban on firecrackers would not serve the interest of justice and allowed the sale and bursitng of green firecrackers for two hours.