Telangana TET results announced, 33.98% candidates qualified
Highlights
The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) released by Education department Secretary Yogita Rana. As per the results, 33.98 percent people qualified.
The TET examination took place from June 18 to June 30. In total, 63,261 candidates registered for Paper-1, with 47,224 actually taking part in the exam. For the Maths and Science subjects, 66,686 candidates applied, of which 48,998 participated.
Additionally, for Social Studies, 53,706 candidates registered, with 41,207 attending the examination.
