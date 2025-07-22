  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana TET results announced, 33.98% candidates qualified

Telangana TET results announced, 33.98% candidates qualified
x
Highlights

The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) released by Education department Secretary Yogita Rana. As per the results, 33.98 percent people...

The results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) released by Education department Secretary Yogita Rana. As per the results, 33.98 percent people qualified.

The TET examination took place from June 18 to June 30. In total, 63,261 candidates registered for Paper-1, with 47,224 actually taking part in the exam. For the Maths and Science subjects, 66,686 candidates applied, of which 48,998 participated.

Additionally, for Social Studies, 53,706 candidates registered, with 41,207 attending the examination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick