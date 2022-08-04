Telangana: Three of a family commit suicide in Patancheru

A tragic incident took place at Patancheru in Sangareddy district, a suburb of Hyderabad city where three members of the same family committed suicide. They have been identified as Vasudeva (27), Rekha (28), and Sonam (2) from Madhya Pradesh.



The police said that Rekha is Vasudeva's brother's wife. It seems that they both killed the child first and then committed suicide. The scenes of the three hanging on the same rope are heart-wrenching. The police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

The police are investigating the reasons behind their suicide.