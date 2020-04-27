Telangana to witness rainfall in next 48 hours

Due to the formation of low pressure over South Andaman and South-east Bay of Bengal on April 29, the state is likely to witness rainfall, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure will further intensify and move towards Andaman and Nicobar islands between April 30 and May 3. Due to heatwave and humid winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Telangana to witness light to moderate rainfall, according to the IMD.

Parts of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema may also witness rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms

On Sunday, rains accompanied by strong winds witnessed in parts of the Hyderabad. Trees were uprooted and fell on the vehicles damaging them. Roads in some areas were also waterlogged. Due to the rainfall, walls collapsed at two places in Old City and two persons sustained minor injuries in one of the incidents.