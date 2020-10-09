Telangana: Trust deficit stymies property survey

Hyderabad: The property owners in districts are hesitating to give the details of their properties to the personnel, who are taking up survey for making the details online. The authorities are taking up details of properties through the non-agricultural properties (NAP) mobile application. The personnel involved in the survey are uploading the details as and when they are collecting the information. However, they are facing problems due to the network issues. According to locals, the personnel are collecting information as per the questionnaire in the application and entire data is getting erased because of non-availability of network especially in the rural areas where network is the major issue.



With technical glitches, the authorities of municipalities and Gram Panchayats are taking the details manually during the day time and later uploading the same on the systems during the evening time. Sources said that this process is time consuming and the officials expected that the government would extend time.

However, the villagers are puzzled with the questions and objecting to surveyors taking measurements of the properties. They are afraid that they may have to face difficulties later and are questioning why they want the details again when the government had already taken their details during the Samagra Kutumba Survey.

B Karthik of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri district said that the surveyors are asking about the legal heirs. "They are saying that the government will consider the names of legal heirs only if we mention them now. They are also saying that if we do not include the names now the government will not recognise their successors as legal heirs," rued Karthik.

Another property owner in Zaheerabad, Sangem Kishan said that the government should have made the process online. "Why should we give the details to a third person," said Kishan, demanding the government to provide an online facility to upload details on the website.

Meanwhile, the government has given directions to the officials to have an additional internet line in the MRO offices especially for the Dharani portal.