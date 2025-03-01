Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Locate Four Trapped Workers, Says Minister

Telangana’s Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao confirmed on Saturday that authorities have located the whereabouts of four of the eight trapped workers in the Telangana tunnel following the collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

Rescue teams are currently working to cut through the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in an effort to reach the trapped workers, according to reports.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Minister Krishna Rao stated, "Through radar technology, we have identified the location of four workers. We are hopeful that we will be able to extricate them by Sunday evening."

He added that the remaining four workers seem to be stuck beneath the TBM, further complicating the ongoing Telangana tunnel rescue operation.

Regarding the condition of the workers whose locations have been confirmed, the minister acknowledged the challenging situation, recalling that he had indicated early on that the chances of survival were slim. However, this latest development marks a crucial step forward in the Telangana tunnel disaster update after nearly a week of intense efforts. Experts have described the operation as one of the most difficult workers trapped in tunnel collapse rescues in recent times.

In a separate update, Minister Krishna Rao, along with Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, shared the news during a meeting with officials overseeing the Telangana tunnel rescue efforts.

The operation has involved the coordinated efforts of 11 specialized agencies due to the complex and dangerous conditions inside the tunnel, including slush and debris. The Telangana infrastructure accident has posed significant challenges for rescuers, with every step requiring extreme care and precision.

Since the collapse on February 22, eight individuals, including engineers and laborers, have been trapped under the debris. The Telangana tunnel collapse has brought experts and rescue teams together to ensure the safety of the workers, and operations continue at full speed.

In response to opposition parties' criticism regarding delays in the operation, Krishna Rao emphasized that those involved in the rescue mission are experts, and the complexity of the tunnel accident rescue news lies in the hazardous conditions of the collapse site.