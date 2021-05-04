Top
Telangana: Vaccination programmes begin again

x

Highlights

Koti: Almost after two days the free vaccination programme for people above 45 kicked off once again across the State. All those who are waiting for their second jab can avail the dose at nearby centres now.

Vaccination facilities are now available in the all Government Covid Vaccination Centres GCVCs in the State. Besides people of the same age group who can receive their first dose as well.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao has requested people to get vaccinated. He urged people to register themselves on Co-WIN or any other portals for vaccination, no dose will be given without registration, he cleared. Only 100 to 200 people can have the dose in each government vaccination centre. Meanwhile as of now only government-run centres will provide vaccine.

