Telangana: Vemulawada under constant vigilance

Vemulawada: The district administration became alert after a person from Vemulawada town was tested Covid-19 positive and took stringent steps across the district to prevent the spread of the virus.

Along with declaring Subash Nagar area as Red Zone, the officials also announced the surrounding colonies of Taj hotel, Masjid, Rapelli Sridhar street, Bathukamma Teppa, Vinayak Nagar, Old Manohar hospital, Water plant area, Uppugadda, Hanuman temple and Old Sidhartha School areas as containment zones and planted barricades. They established a control room at municipal office here for receiving complaints from the people with a tollfree number of 94905-10308 and also for providing emergency services to those in red zone and containment areas.

Following District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar's orders, Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and Tahsildar Srinivas distributed daily essentials and vegetables to about 1,500 families living in the red zone area.

Meanwhile, the health officials as per the orders by District and Medical Officer Dr Chandrashekar conducted health survey in about 7,051 houses in Vemulawada. Nine persons were identified suffering with cold and cough and were restricted for home quarantine.

DM&HO Dr Chandrashekar said that about 13 persons were identified in Subhash Nagar Colony on Sunday, who came in close contact with the positive person - Md Hasmath Ali and shifted them to isolation centre. If anyone is suffering from cold and cough and fever, they must approach the doctors voluntarily for health checkup without doing any delay, he suggested.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde inspected the red zone and containment areas and Jagtial bus stand, Ambedkar Chowrastha, Gandhi Chowrastha and new bus stand areas with drone cameras.

He appealed to the people of red zone and containment areas not to come out of their houses and to restrict themselves to indoors and follow the lockdown and curfew orders, that were imposed by the State and Central governments. He warned of registering cases against the people, who violates the rules and lockdown orders. District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar said strong measures will be taken in Vemulawada to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the town and across the district.

About 28 persons were identified till date, who came in primary contact with the positive resulted person for Covid-19. Out of which, 12 persons were identified as high risk persons and 15 are risk after conducting primary tests. All the 28 persons were shifted to isolation centre and kept under quarantine under the observation of doctors, he informed.