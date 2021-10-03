Telangana: Vinod Kumar slams at Bandi Sanjay, says his Padayatra has got no response from people

Telangana state Planning Commission vice-president and former MP Vinod Kumar incensed that it was not right for BJP leaders to make insensitive remarks towards the Telangana government. He clarified that there was no response from the people for Bandi Sanjay's padayatra. He said that the BJP state president has nothing to say in his Padayatra as there is development all over the place.



The former MP had said that there is no need for anyone to tell the government on what to do in the fields of education and medicine. "There were 5 medical colleges before the formation of the state but now there are 9 colleges and we are thinking of setting up four more colleges," he said.

Vinod Kumar demanded to tell what Bandi Sanjay had spoke for Telangana in Parliament. He said that Bandi Has not brought a single medical college to the state from centre. Vinod Kumar held a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay's padayatra has ended on Saturday with a public meeting in Husnabad while the BJP has announced it candidate as Etela Rajender officially on Sunday. The polling will be held on October 30 followed by results on November 2.