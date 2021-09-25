Telangana: Where are B-category seats?

Hyderabad: Engineering student aspirants are facing major problems in getting admissions as many private engineering colleges have stopped receiving applications under the B-category seats. Seats under the B-category are filled based on JEE main score, Intermediate marks and also under the management quota. Though the government instructed the engineering colleges to invite applications online till October 5 to fill the B-category seats, the managements have not uploaded the forms.

All the noted private engineering colleges like CVR, Sreenidhi and Vardhaman were yet to upload the forms online and some other colleges were informing the students that the seats under the B-category were already over. As per the rules stipulated by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, every private engineering college should publish an advertisement in the newspapers on the filling up of the B-category seats and invite applications from the prospective students. This year, only a few colleges were inviting applications online.

There are allegations that many of them had already sold the seats. The students who failed to get good rank in the Eamcet depend on the B-category seats to pursue engineering in the noted institutions in Hyderabad.

The committee is flooded with complaints from the students over not making available the applications under the B-category seats. Every engineering college has been permitted to allocate 30 per cent of the total seats in each stream (Computer, ECE, EEE, IT, Mechanical and Civil) under the management quota. The managements were given freedom to fill the seats based on merit either in JEE score or Inter marks.

As the demand for computer and IT courses was high, many institutions have reportedly sold the seats and the students who were waiting for notification were left in the lurch.

The committee, which had taken serious note of this issue, has asked the students to lodge complaints against the managements if they did not receive the applications.