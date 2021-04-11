Telangana: Will there be night curfew?

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government, which has been claiming that there will be no lockdown but will strictly ensure Covid restrictions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and not permitting huge gatherings at functions, has changed its stand by considering to impose night curfew across the State after the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election is over.

According to sources, the government has begun a study on the impact of the night curfew on trading activity and the revenue loss the state may incur. It may be mentioned here that from May onwards, many functions particularly marriages are likely to take place and if night curfew is imposed it could have an impact on such functions. It will also affect the business of marriage halls, hospitality sector and allied services like catering and decorations.

The government feels that night curfew would affect shopping malls, restaurants, retail business, super markets, vegetable outlets and to some extent liquor sales. It could lead to tipplers spending more time during the day to refurbish their stocks for the evening.

Officials involved in the tax collections in the government are analysing the impact on the state economy if the night curfew was imposed. "Generally, liquor sales are high between 7 pm and 10 pm in all urban centres. The big towns witness hectic business activity between 7 pm and 9 pm. In case the government decides to have night curfew it could be between 10 pm to 6 am.

The other option that is being examined is to impose night curfew in the identified towns where the number of positive cases is increasing every day. The Medical and Health department was compiling the data of corona cases in every urban body and based on the information, specific action plans, including imposing night curfew in the particular municipal areas would be prepared. In Hyderabad limits, the revival of containment zones is under consideration in case the positive cases are high in an area.