Telangana wins two gold, one silver SKOCH awards

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government won two gold and one silver in the governance category in the 66th SKOCH summit. Blockchain-based property registration project was awarded the prestigious Gold award. The solution was successfully piloted in partnership with CDAC Hyderabad to ensure tamper-proof land records.



T-Chits, a blockchain-based system to govern chit fund operations across the State, won the Silver award. It's the second victory for the project this year. Telangana won the Gold medal in emerging technologies category for T-Chits at the 23rd National Awards for e-governance in 2020, organized by DARP and MeitY.

Both the blockchain-based award recipient projects promote excellence in transparent and good governance.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation won another gold for the sand sale management and monitoring project under the Digital India Category. IT Minister KT Rama Rao had launched two AI-based projects during the declaration of 2020 as Telangana's Year of AI. Both the projects have now received 'Order of Merit' at the 66th SKOCH Summit. 1) AI-based crowd management solution that helps the police department in managing large crowd – implemented during Medaram jatara, 2) Medha Chatbot – a first of its kind chatbot that helps citizens to find the right registration office.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation was also awarded a Gold Award in Digital India category, for their sand sale management and monitoring system. "I am happy to see that our efforts are being recognised nationally. Telangana has established its undisputed leadership in leveraging technological innovation for governance and social good." said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.