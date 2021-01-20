Telangana witnesses decline in accident cases

Hyderabad: The road accidents in the Telangana State decreased by 11 per cent this year compared to the previous year (2019). While the deaths in 2019 were 6,964, there were 6668 in 2020, which showed a decrease of 4.25 per cent.

The transport department has been observing Road Safety Month as part of the National Road Safety Month being taken up by the Centre. The transport minister Puvvada Ajay released posters, stickers relating to road safety and rules.

According to the officials, in the period January to December 2020 the total number of road accidents in the State stood at 19,164 and the fatalities were 6668 and total injuries were 18,745. In the same period previous year, 21,570 accidents were reported and the fatalities were 6,964 and the total number of injuries stood at 21,999. While the accidents reduced by 11.15 per cent, the deaths decreased by 4.25 per cent and injuries decreased by 14.79 per cent, according to the officials.

Ajay Kumar stressed on the need for following the traffic rules for avoiding accidents. He called upon the motorists to follow the guidelines while travelling to avoid accidents. "It is important for being alert while driving, wearing a helmet, seat belt, and should not drive by consuming alcohol. They should not forget that a small mistake may lead to big disaster," said the minister, adding though the accidents were decreased there is more to achieve in controlling the accidents.

The minister said that very soon an international level driving school would come up at Sircilla to provide better driving training. Apart from the training, the school would create awareness on the road safety. Administering oath to the officials, he said that there was a need to have a coordinated approach between the transport and traffic officials. He also complemented the RTC for lowest accident rate and also getting awards for the safety measures.