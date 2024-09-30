  • Menu
Tension at Telangana Bhavan as Congress Workers Attempt Protest

Tension at Telangana Bhavan as Congress Workers Attempt Protest
Tension erupted near Telangana Bhavan today as Congress workers attempted to stage a protest.

Hyderabad : Tension erupted near Telangana Bhavan today as Congress workers attempted to stage a protest. The protesters gathered, accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of posting derogatory content on social media targeting Congress leader Konda Surekha.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange between Congress and BRS members near the party headquarters. The police intervened to control the situation and prevent further clashes. Congress leaders have demanded action against those responsible for the offensive posts. Further developments are expected as the issue unfolds.

