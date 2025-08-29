Tension in Narayanpet: Displaced Villagers Protest Against Kodangal Lift Irrigation Works, Threaten Suicide

Narayanpet: Tension prevailed in Kanukurthi village of Damargidda mandal, Narayanpet district, on Friday morning when officials who arrived to conduct a survey for the construction of a sump under the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme were obstructed by displaced villagers.

According to sources, the officials reached the village in the early hours to carry out the survey work. However, families displaced by the project staged a fierce protest, blocking the officials and demanding justice.

In a shocking turn, the villagers sat on the ground holding pesticide bottles in their hands and warned that they would consume poison and end their lives if their grievances were not addressed. Their agitation created tense moments, forcing officials to halt the work.

The villagers alleged that despite repeated appeals, the government had not taken proper steps to address issues related to rehabilitation, compensation, and resettlement. They questioned how authorities could push ahead with construction works without first resolving the plight of displaced families.

Police forces were rushed to the spot to prevent the situation from escalating further. Officials tried to pacify the protesters and assured them that their demands would be conveyed to higher authorities.

The incident has once again brought to light the simmering discontent among displaced families affected by irrigation projects in the region. Locals warned that unless their issues are resolved on priority, such protests will continue to disrupt developmental works.