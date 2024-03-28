Tension prevails during Bandi’s visit to Chengicherla

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed when the police put up barricades to prevent BJP national general secretary and Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party cadre from calling on victims of slaughterhouse mafia attack recently in Chengicherla.

Both the police and some party cadre reportedly sustained simple injuries when the police tried to stop Bandi. However, party cadre and supporters breached the barricades and the MP interacted with the victims.

Later addressing the media, he asked whether attacking women without bothering even pregnanancy was part of the Congress minority declaration? He asked whether secularism is all about filing murder cases against the victims who were defending themselves from attackers?

He demanded immediate action against the local CI and SI for acting in a biased manner and questioned barricading to prevent him and others who called on the victims to extend support. "Are we in Pakistan or Bangladesh?"

He alleged the hand of Rohingyas and armed anti-social elements behind the attack and that the police and some vested interests had tried to suppress the incident. Besides, the poor STs who suffered in the attack were taken to police stations and harassed. "Rupa, Sammakka, Varun and Anisha were seriously injured in the attack, he added.

The MP accused the police siding with the Rohingyas and the attackers against the poor STs. He said "during the Nizam's rule women were stripped and forced to play Batukamma. The KCR regime reminded the rule of Razakars. Now the Congress government is once again reminding people of emergency days under the grab of Indiramma Rajyam."

He took strong exception to suppressing the incident in the name of maintaining law and order and asked if similar incidents happened to others the same will be allowed to be shown. "Is it not fair that people should know facts and conditions of victims," he asked.

‘The police filed cases only against five attackers while filing cases under penal provisions against the victims. The government should immediately suspend CI Govind Reddy and SI Anil’, he demanded. The MP criticised the government for acting discriminately against the Hindus during their festivals, but giving several concessions to festivals of minorities.

Earlier, the victims said both the attackers and police beat them up and none came to their rescue. The police picked them up in vans in the name of recording statements but only harassed them on reaching the police station.