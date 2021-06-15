Tension prevails in Adilabad RIMS hospital

Adilabad: Mild tension prevailed at Rajiv Gandhi Institution of Medical Science (RIMS) in Adilabad after the staff reportedly administered expired injection to a patient. The incident came to light on Sunday night.

According to sources, an attendant of the patient observed that expired Ceftrlaxone drug 40 was given to 12 patients in the general ward on third floor.

Speaking to the media, son of a patient, Kailash alleged that the medical staff had given expired drug to his father Gourishankar, resident of Kolipura street of Adilabad. He said that the drug Ceftralaxone given to his father, was manufactured in 2019 and expired on January 2021. Kailash pointed out that he complained about this to the staff, who told him to let them do their duty.

Speaking to the media, RIMS Director Balaram Naik explained that they will throw expired drugs into trash and the expiry date of this particular drug was mentioned as January 2023 in hospital records. Stating his ignorancy about the incident, he informed that an inquiry committee was ordered to probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, it came to know that a patient, who was administered the drug, was suffering from severe leg pain while another diabetic patient suffered from frequent urination.BJP leader Suhasini Reddy and DCC president Sajid Khan complained to the District Collector about the incident and the Collector immediately ordered an inquiry committee to probe into the matter.