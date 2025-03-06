TG a symbol of rich history & culture

Hyderabad: The Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday said that Telangana was a symbol of rich history, heritage, culture, spirituality, arts, glory and prosperity, and there were many tourist destinations in the state of Telangana, which is a place of attractive natural beauty.

The Chairman along with MD N Prakash Reddy, on behalf of the government, participated in the International Business Trade (ITB) conference underway at Berlin Expo Center City, Germany. Ramesh Reddy said, “Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, we are working to develop the tourism sector of Telangana and a new tourism policy would be introduced soon for 2025-2030.” He explained about the new Telangana Tourism Policy, investment opportunities in the tourism sector, incentives for investments, cooperation in subsidies, etc.

Ramesh Reddy said that Telangana was home to UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple, Buddha Park in Nagarjuna Sagar, Amrabad, Qawwal Tiger Reserves, and Hyderabad, known as the City of Pearls, with many historical places like Golconda Fort, Charminar, and Qutub Shahi Tombs, and Hyderabadi Dum Biryani that has a special craze all over the world. He said that Telangana, which is thriving with various types of tourism such as temple tourism, medical tourism, and eco-tourism, is a great attraction for domestic and foreign tourists, and he urged them to visit Telangana, which has so many unique features.

More than 400 international experts are participating in this trade fair, which will conclude on Thursday. The event will feature 200 sessions and 17 themed tracks.