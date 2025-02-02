TG gets nothing special, lament Cong, BRS

Hyderabad: The TPCC and the BRS allege that the Centre had badly ignored Telangana. Apart from the routine devolutions the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had given nothing for various projects proposed to be taken up by the state government.

The BJP rebuts the charge saying that Hyderabad will get Rs 10,000 crore under Urban Challenge Fund, almost equal amount under

AMRUT scheme, credit cards to about 7.5 lakh street vendors, identity cards for gig workers and 125 urban local bodies will benefit from SVANidhi scheme.

But the fact is that all this is a share from what all others states would also get. There is no special allocation for Telangana.