TGMFC to empower 15K women in Phase-I

Hyderabad: Following the State government’s release of Rs 30 crore, the TGMFC (Telangana Minority Finance Corporation) decided to give women empowerment a priority. It has introduced a series of initiatives to empower at least 15,000 women in the first phase of its schemes, whose applications will be received from December 13.

These include financial aid for setting up of petty businesses to 5,000 women with Rs 50,000 support under subsidy and distribution of sewing machines to over 10,000 women at the total cost of Rs 6 crore. “As part of the Indiramma Mahila Shakti scheme in the first phase 10,490 eligible women beneficiaries who will be identified through a transparent process will receive domestic sewing machines for getting self-employed, for which Rs 6.04 crore has been earmarked. As part of Financial Assistance for Business Ventures under the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana around 5,000 eligible beneficiaries will get Rs 50,000 each under subsidy to set up their own business or work as street vendors,” chairman of Corporation, Obedulla Kothwal. Apart from this under the Special Livelihood Project the Corporation is also rehabilitating families in Musi river bed. It is offering subsidy loans of upto Rs 2 lakh to help rehabilitate families from minority community, particularly those residing in Musi riverbed areas of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. As part of the scheme a subsidy of Rs 1.4 lakh by Corporation and a loan of Rs 60,000 through SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) or STREENIDHI.

The Corporation asked the interested candidates from minority community to apply for the government provision, if they stand the criteria of eligibility. It will begin accepting online applications from December 13 till year end through the web portal https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in/. The applicants are required to submit a hard copy of the online application along with necessary documents to the District Minority Welfare Office in their respective districts for further processing.