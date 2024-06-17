TGPSC CBRT exams for Welfare Officers from June 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday announced that examinations for the posts of Hostel Welfare Officer Group -l in Tribal Welfare Department; Hostel Welfare Officer Group -II in Tribal Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste Development Department, BC Welfare Department; Warden Gr-I & Gr-II, Matron Gr-I, & Gr-II Posts in Director of Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare; and Lady Superintendent Children Home in Women Development and Child Welfare Department General examination would be conducted in CBRT mode from June 24 to 28. According to TGPSC officials, the candidates can download hall tickets on www.tspsc.gov.in three days before the examination date. Important instructions pertaining to the exam would be printed on the hall ticket. In this regard, all the candidates are once again reminded that it is mandatory to paste a passport-size photo. Candidates are required to sign in the space provided for the same on the hall ticket in the presence of the invigilator only.

A senior officer from TGPSC stated that to enter the examination hall, candidates must present their hall ticket along with at least one original valid government-issued photo identification card, such as a passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, government employee ID, or driver's license.