TG’s best landmarks a result of KCR’s vision: BRS

Hyderabad: Stating that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had the capacity to construct world renowned constructions, BRS senior leader Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday said that those who said they will wipe out the traces of KCR were now showcasing those traces to the world.

The BRS leader said that the traces like the Telangana Secretariat, Police Command Control Centre, and Yadadri Temple were the milestones of Telangana built during KCR’s rule. “They are great constructions, not clay writings that will be destroyed and wiped out. They are the monuments of KCR that will remain forever as long as the state of Telangana exists,” said MLA Vemula.

The BRS leader said that the structures built by KCR to make the world know the greatness of Telangana with the contestants who came to the Miss World pageant, the Secretariat, Police Command Control, Yadadri Temple, and the royal trends, which were said to be removed from the symbol of Telangana, have become the master pieces for this government.

Similarly, the Martyrs’ Memorial Torch symbol built by KCR to keep the sacrifice of Telangana’s martyrs burning continuously in the hearts of the people of Telangana, and to inspire the rulers to work for the weaker sections. Similarly, if the 125-feet Ambedkar statue complex built by KCR was also shown to the Miss World contestants, the history of Telangana, the sacrifice of the martyrs, and the greatness of the writer of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, would have been spread across the worldwide, he suggested. Prashanth Reddy said that during the last ten years of KCR’s rule, Telangana was the leader in all sectors in the country. Due to Revanth Reddy’s incompetent administration, Telangana is deteriorating day by day in all sectors, he alleged. People from all sections of society are facing difficulties under the rule of the Congress party and Revanth Reddy, he alleged.