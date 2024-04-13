Thank you Krishna! KRBM allocates 8.5 tmc ft water to Telangana

Hyderabad: With the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Friday allocating 8.5 tmc ft of water to Telangana and 5.5 tmc ft to Andhra Pradesh from River Krishna for drinking water needs, the state government has decided to lift water from Nagarjuna Sagar dam and also from Singur reservoir to meet the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad during this summer.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a review meeting soon after the KRMB’s decision to permit 8.5 tmc ft of water from Krishna, asked the officials to ensure that water was supplied to the Twin Cities without any interruption. He is learnt to have expressed his unhappiness over the officials not taking the issue seriously and warned them of action if they do not pull up their socks. He issued orders to immediately remove some officials who were “intentionally obstructing” drinking water supply in the city.

The CM asked the officials to consult the Karnataka government and appeal to them for the release of water from Narayanpur reservoir for drinking water purposes.

Since it was election time, Revanth Reddy cautioned the officials that false complaints and some false reports were circulating to bring a bad reputation to the government. The officials have been asked to file a complaint to the Election Commission on such matters immediately.

The CM also directed the officials to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water problems in all the towns and villages of the state. He warned that the next two months would be more crucial in view of the scorching heat. The Chief Minister reminded that although more drinking water was being supplied compared to last year, it is not enough to meet the water requirement of the people.