The future of Telangana on the road: Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Wanaparthy: Yesterday, during the KCR regime, students of Gurukul schools climbed the peaks of Everest

Today, during the one and a half year Congress rule, students of Gurukul schools are taking to the road to solve their problems

The students of Mahatma Gandhi Jyothirao Phule Gurukul School in Pullur village of Alampur mandal in Gadwal district expressed their grievances that they are drinking salt water due to lack of drinking water, eating wormy rice, and going to open fields due to improper toilets. The siege of the Collectorate is proof of the failure of the Congress regime.

Even threatening a school children's walk to solve the problems and taking the students back in DCM is proof of the Congress government's restraint.

The government has left the management of welfare Gurukul schools to the wind.

In Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool district, 150 Gurukul students were hospitalized after eating contaminated food. The fact that Pullur students took to the streets before the incident was forgotten is a testament to the incompetence of this government.

The government should immediately resolve the problems in Gurukuls.

Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy questioned the government in a statement on the problems of Pullur Gurukul school students.