Thermo Fisher signs MoU with Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Fortune-500 Company Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Boston, USA, has signed an MoU with the Telangana Government to set up a Bioprocess Design Centre (BDC) at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, announced Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, on Wednesday.

The Minister shared that the design centre, spread across 10,000 square feet, is expected to become fully operational in the first quarter of 2025. The MoU signing took place on Wednesday at the Minister’s office in the State Secretariat.

The Minister emphasised that this new facility will benefit the local pharma and life sciences sectors, enhancing their capabilities. The upcoming Bioprocess Design Centre will feature state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced research facilities. Sridhar Babu pointed out that Telangana contributes 33 per cent to India’s exports in the pharma and life sciences sectors. He also mentioned that the Skill University being set up in the State will provide the industry with skilled manpower.

Currently, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is training 80 individuals, helping bridge the skill gap in the sector. The Minister also informed that the third phase of Genome Valley’s expansion is progressing swiftly, paving the way for more pharma and life sciences companies to establish operations. Additionally, a conference on Artificial Intelligence in pharmacy is scheduled to take place on November 18, he added.