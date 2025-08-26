This Ganesh Festival serve the needy- Cong leader Venkatesh

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader K Venkatesh has called on the people to take up social service programs at their Ganesh pandals as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi Navratri celebrations.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, free essential commodities were distributed to the needy at the organization's office in Lal Darwaja on Tuesday under the auspices of the Mother Foundation. Venkatesh attended the program as the chief guest and distributed essential commodities required for the festival to 50 needy families. Speaking on this occasion, Venkatesh said that true happiness was achieved only when those in need are helped. He said that crores of rupees were spent in the country every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and some of the money should be used to help the poor. He said, “If we help poor students, they will remember us for the rest of their lives because they are suffering due to lack of education and medical facilities,” said Venkatesh adding that by organizing programs like purchasing and providing necessary items to the elderly and disabled, providing financial assistance to farmers and farmer families, and providing scholarships to poor students, anyone can get good name and recognition in the society. Mother Foundation founder president Ankenapalli Mallikarjuna Rao, general secretary A Raghava, administrator Aruna Mallikarjuna Rao and others participated in this program.