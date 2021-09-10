Three died in road accident

Suryapet: Three died one injured severly when a lorry hit two bikes after driver of the lorry lost control over the vehicle.

This incident took place on the way to shunya pahad road near janpahad dargah of palakeedu mandal in the district.

The deceased were identified as Dhanavath Punya (55) , Dhanavath Magthi (50) of Janku thanda of venkatadri palem of Miryalguda mandal of Nalgonda district. Whereabouts of another deceased was yet to be known.

Injured in the mishap was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Local police filed a case and took up investigation