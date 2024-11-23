Thrilling experience: KV students extract DNA from bananas

Hyderabad: The inaugural session of the outreach activity of BRIC-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) named ‘Gyandeep’ for students of Kendriya Vidyalayas was organised at CDFD premises on Friday.

The BRIC-CDFD has launched a new outreach initiative called ‘Gyandeep’ in collaboration with GENETIKS4U, an outreach project funded by India Biosciences and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Hyderabad.

According to officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya, the event saw enthusiastic participation from students across various Kendriya Vidyalaya branches in Hyderabad.

One of the highlights was a hands-on demonstration where students isolated DNA from bananas, and the experience of holding the extracted DNA left them thrilled. Throughout the event, a series of interactive sessions kept the students fully engaged, and prizes were awarded to the winners. The event truly lived up to its name, Gyandeep—meaning Light of Knowledge—by sparking curiosity and inspiring young minds with the fundamentals of basic and applied genetics.