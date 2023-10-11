Throw out corrupt KCR govt: Shah

Adilabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar has no aim except saving his daughter Kavitha from going to jail and making son K T Rama Rao the CM of the state.



Amit Shah said Kavitha's name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy case. In a recent public meeting in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that KCR sought his blessings to make his son Rama Rao the CM. Taking a dig at the BRS government, Shah said, "dynastic parties" can't do good for democracy.

He accused KCR of 'failing' to fulfill the promises made before coming to power in Telangana. He said KCR has no right to seek votes from the people. Listing the achievements of the NDA government, the Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Modi, India has pioneered in every field and the country is set to become a powerful economy in the next 25 years. Shah, who flew to Telangana to address the public meeting at Adilabad, asked people to defeat BRS government which was being run under the diktat of Majlis and usher in double engine Sarkar.

“KCR Babu’s government has failed to deliver the promises to Dalits, farmers, STs and BCs. Ten years of KCR's government had made the state stand first in farmers' suicides, corruption, and scams,” he said.

On the other side, Shah cited various initiatives of the Centre that benefitted different sections of people in Telangana. He described Adilabad as ‘Veer Bhumi’ for fighting the British for independence and then against the Nizam's Rajakars. Referring to the announcement made by Prime Minister Modi to set up turmeric board, tribal university and constitution of Krishna water dispute tribunal-II, Shah said that it shows the commitment of the Modi government towards Telangana. He said both Congress and BRS had opposed Article 370. Similarly, he said neither Congress nor KCR had done anything to save the youth of Adilabad from those who inherited the Rajakar's tradition in Telangana. Hence, people should bring BJP to power here to take corrective measures.