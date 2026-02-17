Tiger movement sparks panic in Siddipet villages

Siddipet: Following reports of a tiger moving in the surrounding hill areas of Chaudaram and Gundaram in Chinnakodur mandal, Siddipet Rural CI Srinu, along with Chinnakodur SI Chandramohan, conducted a field visit on Monday.

During the visit, they spoke with Forest department officials and members of a special rescue team that arrived from Pune, and reviewed the current situation.

As a precautionary measure due to the tiger’s movement, two main routes leading from Chaudaram and Gundaram into the forest area have been closed. The CI advised the public and shepherds not to enter the forest.

Officials confirmed that the tiger was seen in the area on Friday where a calf had been tied to a tree. The rescue team is making efforts to capture the tiger. People have been advised not to venture alone into forest areas or agricultural fields.

Residents of Chaudaram, Vithalapur, Gangapur, Machapur, Kishtapur, Mallaram, Ananthasagar, Rangayapalli, Ellayipalli, Kamarlapalli, Mailaram, Allipur and Gundaram villages have been urged to remain highly vigilant.

In the interest of wildlife conservation and public safety, the CI appealed to everyone to cooperate with the police and Forest department officials.