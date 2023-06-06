Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 06-06-2023

1. Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that people had declared a permanent holiday to the Congress party, which gave power holidays; they have embraced leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar R, who ensured uninterrupted power supply. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Will the Election Commission of India opt for clubbing Assembly elections in Telangana with Lok Sabha elections? Political circles and state election authorities do not rule out this possibility. According to sources, the ECI is examining two options. One to club the Telangana Assembly elections with Lok Sabha polls and second to hold elections to the state Assembly along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao announced today that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in the State will now be entitled to maternity leave with pay, bringing them in line with other women employees. Read More

4. Rangareddy: In a significant development, the Shadnagar Police Station, under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, successfully apprehended an individual involved in the sale of counterfeit cotton seeds. The accused, identified as Thotakura Ranga Rao, was arrested while attempting to sell the fake seeds on Monday and seized 1.5 tonnes of counterfeit cotton seeds. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao, announced the government’s commitment to implementing regulations that promote net water neutrality in buildings, specifically high-rise residential and commercial structures. The regulations would make wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as the installation of dual piping systems, mandatory. He made this announcement during the World Environment Day celebrations held at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), where he also sought cooperation from the institution. Read More