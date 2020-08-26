Tomato prices to soar in Hyderabad due to decrease in imports

Tomato prices will see a sharp increase in Hyderabad in the coming days due to the decline in imports. Tomato is usually imported from Maharashtra to Hyderabad besides growing it in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medchal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram. However, tomato imports have been decreased for the last 15 days.

In Telangana, a total of 21 varieties of vegetables are being consumed by the Hyderabad people out of which 16 varieties of vegetables need to be imported. On average, the monthly requirement of vegetables for the state of Telangana is 3 lakh Metric Tonnes but only two lakh Metric tonnes is available.

Annually, the state needs 46 lakh metric tonnes but only 30 lakh metric tonnes are produced and rest are being imported from other states.

As no subsidy is being given by the government and due to shortage of agriculture labour, vegetable production is reduced in the state. Earlier, the vegetables were grown in three lakh acres but now it has come down to 1.45 lakh acres. Hence, the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing due to the decrease in production.