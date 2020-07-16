Top priority to ramp up infra in ULB villages: Telangana CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: State government has accorded priority to the improvement of infrastructure in the villages merged recently with the Urban Local Bodies along with disinfecting the areas to check the spread of vector born and other communicable diseases in the monsoon season.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday held a video conference with the District Collectors on Pattana Pragathi and Rythu Vedika works. He told the officials the government has paid special focus on newly merged villages in municipalities. The official pointed out that newly introduced Municipalities Act was providing for importance to creation of critical infrastructure in newly merged villages. He directed Collectors to personally monitor these interventions closely and also continue the momentum and focus on sanitation, spraying of disinfectant as well as anti-larval and vector control measures.

Reviewing the construction of Rythu Vedikas, Somesh Kumar directed that all remaining sanctions should be expedited and by July 18 all works should be physically grounded. It should be ensured that Rythu Vedika works are allotted to senior officers for monitoring. Proper planning should be in place for procurement of materials so that there are no bottlenecks in implementation. All Rythu Vedika constructions should be completed by 10th October 2020.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed issues relating to Rythu Bandhu, construction of drying platforms, identification of lands for construction of godowns and special food processing zones. In addition MNREGS works were also reviewed with emphasis on convergence with works of other departments such as irrigation, etc. He asked the Collectors to work in tune with the priorities of the government as per the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.